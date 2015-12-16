Dec 16 IQE Plc :

* On track to achieve year on year revenue growth, with H2 revenues expected to be up sequentially over H1

* Widely reported weakness in mobile and smartphone markets has impacted wireless wafer sales in Q4, but this has been offset by higher non-wireless revenues

* IQE reports financial performance is on track to achieve full year expectations

* Financial performance for FY remains in line with its expectations, which should result in net debt of approximately 25 mln stg by December 31, 2015

* Outlook for 2016 and beyond remains positive due to increasing global connectivity and continuing growth in data traffic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)