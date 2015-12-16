Dec 16 Mic AG :

* Foreign group acquires technology of Smarteag AG, which is unit of MIC AG

* Technology group acquires under this agreement a portion of the assets of a subsidiary of Smarteag AG

* Purchase price is to be paid in cash and includes a fixed component in the amount of double-digit million euro amount in euros, plus an additional earn-out component Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)