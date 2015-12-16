BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 16 Mic AG :
* Foreign group acquires technology of Smarteag AG, which is unit of MIC AG
* Technology group acquires under this agreement a portion of the assets of a subsidiary of Smarteag AG
* Technology group acquires under this agreement a portion of the assets of a subsidiary of Smarteag AG

* Purchase price is to be paid in cash and includes a fixed component in the amount of double-digit million euro amount in euros, plus an additional earn-out component
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis