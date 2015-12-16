BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 16 Corem :
* Rents out 5,000 sqm in Kumla
* Has signed 10-year lease agreement with Norwegian manufacturing company Loxy Sweden AB for property Transistorn 2 i Kumla
* Annual rental value of about 2.3 million Swedish crowns
* Move-in is expected by July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: