* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 16 Foxtons Group Plc :
* Intention to utilise part of its general authority to make on-market purchases of Foxtons ordinary shares
* Proposed share buy back will be funded from accumulated cash resources and will have no impact on any future ordinary and special dividend payments
* Share purchases will be effected on behalf of Foxtons by its brokers, Credit Suisse and Numis
* Will commence from today in accordance with general authority to purchase ordinary shares granted by its shareholders at 2015 AGM
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis