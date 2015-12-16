BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 16 Conwert Immobilien Invest :
* Announces a further major step in realignment of its financing by terminating and restructuring financial derivatives
* Terminated existing financial derivatives with a nominal value of 329.6 million euros ($360.8 million) and restructured derivatives with a nominal value of 170.9 mln eur
* Average cost of debt has thereby fallen from 3.6 percent to less than 2.6 percent
* At end of Q3 2015 financial liabilities of Conwert stood at 1,505.8 mln eur
* At end of Q3 2015 financial liabilities of Conwert stood at 1,505.8 mln eur

* Total costs of terminating and restructuring existing financial derivatives, which do not have an impact on profit or loss, totaled 95.3 mln eur ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy)
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis