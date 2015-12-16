BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 16 Kungsleden AB :
* Receives negative outcome in tax rulings
* Says was notified of Administrative Court of Appeal's rulings on tax cases that Kungsleden has been involved in
* Will be analysing judgements and it will, at a later time, provide information on how company views rulings and their consequences
* Says it is estimated that maximum effect on earnings is about 1.36 billion Swedish crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: