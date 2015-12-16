Dec 16 Kungsleden AB :

* Receives negative outcome in tax rulings

* Says was notified of Administrative Court of Appeal's rulings on tax cases that Kungsleden has been involved in

* Will be analysing judgements and it will, at a later time, provide information on how company views rulings and their consequences

* Says it is estimated that maximum effect on earnings is about 1.36 billion Swedish crowns

