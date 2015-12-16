BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 16 Boule Diagnostics AB :
* Svolder AB, Nordea Fonder and AB Grenspecialisten have bought 11.6 percent, 11.6 percent 10.2 percent respectively of shares in the company
* Svolder AB, Nordea Fonder och AB Grenspecialisten did not own any shares in the company previously
* Siem Capital AB sells all its shares in Boule Diagnostics corresponding to 1,570,084 of shares or 33.4 percent of capital and votes Source text: bit.ly/1Jbi2nt
* Ellington Financial Llc says its estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2017 was $19.78, or $19.50 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: