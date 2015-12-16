BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces private placement of units
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million
Dec 16 NNIT A/S :
* Kinapse and NNIT have entered into a worldwide partnership with a joint go-to-market offering
* Kinapse and NNIT will deliver regulatory, pharmacovigilance and clinical business process outsourcing services
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"