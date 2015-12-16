BRIEF-Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million
* Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million
Dec 16 Katmerciler Arac Ustu Ekipman Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Signs confidentiality agreement with U.S. based Oshkosh Corp to evaluate future partnership opportunities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk