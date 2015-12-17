Dec 17 APR Energy Plc :
* Offer update
* Continuing to recommend that APR Energy shareholders
accept offer
* Independent APR Energy directors, who have been so advised
by Barclays on financial terms of offer, continue to consider
offer to be fair and reasonable
* Board of APR Energy has received a number of suggestions
from APR Energy shareholders regarding possible alternative ways
to stabilise APR Energy Group's finances
* Having taken advice from its advisers, it does not
consider these likely to achieve that result or, in some cases,
to be capable of execution at all
