Dec 16 Bialetti Industrie SpA :
* Signs preliminary agreement with Trevidea Srl for sale of brand Girmi and a patent for 3
million euros ($3.28 million)
* The agreement is subject to condition precedent namely to the issuance by June 30, 2016 of
the consent of Bialetti's lending banks, that signed in 2012 a loan agreement secured by pledges
on brand Girmi and Aeternum, and cancellation of the lien that the banks claim
* If the conditions precedent do not occur within above mentioned period the parties will be
free from all obligations related to the sale of brand and patent
* The contract envisages also sale of some of the products of Girmi brand for up to 1.5
million euros
* Final price is to be determined in Jan. 2016
($1 = 0.9154 euros)
