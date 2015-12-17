Dec 17 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :
* Announced at full year 2014 results that its home
insurance partnership with Nationwide Building Society ("NBS")
was being retendered
* Tender process is now complete, and group confirms that
from spring 2017 it will no longer underwrite home insurance for
NBS's customers
* Policies in force at that time will run off over a 12
month period until spring 2018
* In 2014, gross written premium relating to NBS was 201.7
million pounds, which accounted for 22.4 pct of group's home
gross written premium
