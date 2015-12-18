Dec 18 European Medicines Agency:

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for December 2015

* Recommends AstraZeneca's gout drug Lesinurad

* Recommends granting a conditional marketing authorisation for AstraZeneca's lung cancer drug Osimertinib

* Recommends approval of Eli Lilly's lung cancer drug Necitumumab

* CHMP expects to conclude assessment of investigation into trial of Bayer drug Xarelto in the first quarter of 2016 Source text : (bit.ly/1IYkrXL) Further company coverage: [AZN.L. LLY.N, BAYGn.DE]