China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
Jan 13 CNP Assurances SA :
* Says to be in exclusive negotiations with BTG Pactual in Brazil
* Negotiations are in order to acquire 51 pct of its subsidiaries Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora Source text: bit.ly/1l595pq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: