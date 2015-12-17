BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Dec 17 Novo Nordisk
* Successfully completes fourth phase 3a trial with semaglutide in people with type 2 diabetes
* Expects to announce headline results of two remaining Sustain trials in first half of 2016
* Says in trial, semaglutide appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile
* Trial achieved its objective by demonstrating that from a mean baseline HbA1c of 8.1%, people treated with 0.5 mg or 1.0 mg semaglutide achieved a statistically significant and superior improvement in HbA1c of 1.3% and 1.6% respectively, compared to an improvement in HbA1c of 0.5% with 100 mg sitagliptin
The most common adverse event was nausea which diminished over time
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership