Dec 17 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd

* Has successfully placed 6,124,370 additional ordinary shares of no par value at an issue price of US$1.70

* Issue price is at a premium of US$5.3 cents to last published net asset value per share of US$1.6469.

* Proceeds from placing shares will be used to reduce existing liabilities relating to acquisition of Zimpeto Square