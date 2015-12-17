Dec 17 MTN Group Ltd
* Further update on the fine imposed on MTN Nigeria and
renewal of cautionary announcement
* MTN Nigeria acting on legal advice has resolved that
manner of imposition of fine
* Quantum thereof is not in accordance with NCC's powers
under Nigerian Communications Act, therefore there are valid
grounds upon which to challenge fine
* Advised that all factors having a bearing on matter have
been thoroughly and carefully considered
* Has followed due process and has instructed its lawyers
to proceed with an action in federal high court in Lagos seeking
appropriate reliefs.
* Will continue to engage with Nigerian authorities to try
and ensure an amicable resolution in best interests of company
