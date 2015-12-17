Dec 17 Competition Commission:
* Has recommended a conditional approval of merger whereby
SABMiller, Gutsche Family Investments Ltd (GFI) and The Coca
Cola Company (TCCC) are proposing to combine
* The companies are proposing to combine the bottling
operations of their non-alcoholic beverages (NABS)
* If approved by the tribunal, the merger will combine the
bottling operations of four of the five authorised Coca-Cola
bottlers in South Africa into Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa
* Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa will be controlled by
SABMiller, with GFI and TCCC as minority shareholders
* Commission's investigation revealed that this merger is
likely to lead to certain competition and public interest
concerns
* In order to address these concerns, the commission has
recommended conditions to the tribunal
* Found that the consolidation of different bottlers under
one entity is likely to have a negative impact on the suppliers
of the merging entities
* Also found that proposed merger is likely to have negative
impact on employment as significant number of employees of the
merging parties will lose jobs
