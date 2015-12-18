BRIEF-Greenlight Capital sends letter to GM's shareholders
* Greenlight Capital sends letter to general motors’ shareholders
Dec 18 MTG AB
* Says notes the announcement today by CTC Media, Inc., Russia's leading independent media company of which MTG owns 37.9%, that the Special Meeting of Stockholders held on 17th December have voted in favor of all resolutions proposed for consideration at the meeting.
* The sale and the subsequent merger of CTC Media detailed in the proxy statement dated 17th November 2015 are therefore approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Greenlight Capital sends letter to general motors’ shareholders
* MEI Pharma Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: