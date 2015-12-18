Dec 18 National Tyre Services Ltd :

* HY ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of $6.7 million versus $7.5 million year ago

* HY ended Sept 30, 2015 loss before tax of $222,154 versus profit of $43,201 year ago

* Says directors resolved not to declare interim dividend in order to re-invest in the business

* Says "economic outlook is expected to remain difficult"