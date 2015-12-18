BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Dec 18 National Tyre Services Ltd :
* HY ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of $6.7 million versus $7.5 million year ago
* HY ended Sept 30, 2015 loss before tax of $222,154 versus profit of $43,201 year ago
* Says directors resolved not to declare interim dividend in order to re-invest in the business
* Says "economic outlook is expected to remain difficult" Source text (bit.ly/1ObbXsm) Further company coverage:
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
May 4 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc urged General Motors Co shareholders to back its proposal to split the automaker's common stock into two classes, and vote for its three director nominees to GM's board at a shareholder meeting next month.