BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Dec 18 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes license agreement with Apple Beauty Inc for production of toilet products developed on the brand of Sissi the Young Empress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
May 4 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc urged General Motors Co shareholders to back its proposal to split the automaker's common stock into two classes, and vote for its three director nominees to GM's board at a shareholder meeting next month.