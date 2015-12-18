BRIEF-Jumei announces strategic investment in Jiedian
* Jumei International Holding Ltd - to acquire equity interests in Shenzhen Jiedian Technology Co Ltd for a total cash consideration of RMB300 million
Dec 18 Veolia :
* Hydro-Quebec chose consortium of Veolia, Pomerleau Inc, and Ehvert Mission Critical - to finance, design, build and operate its new data center
* New data center will see its power capacity expand progressively, from 1.6 to 4.5 megawatts (MW), over 20-year contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Meritage Midstream subsidiary acquires Devon Energy’S midstream assets in wyoming’s south powder river basin