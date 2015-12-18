BRIEF-Choice Hotels International reports Q1 EPS $0.51
* Choice hotels international reports a 38-percent increase in first quarter diluted earnings per share
Dec 18 Car And General (Kenya) Ltd :
* Year ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue of 9.93 billion shillings versus 8.30 billion shillings year ago
* Year ended Sept. 30, 2015 profit before taxation of 81.1 million shillings versus 420.3 million shillings year ago
* Says directors have resolved not to recommend a dividend to shareholders Source: j.mp/1NWY3OE Further company coverage:
* Choice hotels international reports a 38-percent increase in first quarter diluted earnings per share
* Express Inc - following closings, express will continue to operate 635 stores in U.S.