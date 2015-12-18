BRIEF-Intersport Polska April revenue down 23.7 pct yoy
* April revenue 13.2 million zlotys ($3.4 million), down 23.7 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8595 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 18 Delhaize Group SA :
* Upon completion of the merger with Ahold, Delhaize Group will be dissolved without going into liquidation and shall cease to exist Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* VW's Skoda Auto says Q1 operating profit up 31.7 percent to 415 million euros