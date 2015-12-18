Dec 18 WH Ireland Group Plc
* Trading update
* Following trading update for its financial year ended 30
November 2015.
* management fee income in our private wealth management
division has increased by approximately 35 pct from previous
year
* Assets under management and administration on an adjusted
basis (allowing for announced office closures and business line
exits) rose by 2 pct over year to 2.5 billion stg
* Total revenue for year will see a marginal increase on
that reported a year earlier which is a reasonable performance
* Recurring revenue across company has continued to grow
and now represents nearly 37 pct of total revenue
* Expect to report an increase in operating profit for year
when compared with that reported in 2014
* Continue to discuss, and are seeking to achieve, a
negotiated settlement with FCA in regard liability referencing
period January - June 2013
* In opinion of directors it is likely that there will be a
substantial fine imposed by FCA
