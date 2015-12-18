BRIEF-Jumei announces strategic investment in Jiedian
* Jumei International Holding Ltd - to acquire equity interests in Shenzhen Jiedian Technology Co Ltd for a total cash consideration of RMB300 million
Dec 18 SES SA :
* Televisa, a Mexican multimedia company, has contracted capacity on SES`s AMC-9 satellite at orbital position of 83 degrees west
* As part of multi-year agreement, Televisa will utilise three C-band transponders
* Meritage Midstream subsidiary acquires Devon Energy’S midstream assets in wyoming’s south powder river basin