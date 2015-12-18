BRIEF-Yangaroo announces record quarterly revenue
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue c$1.65 million to c$1.7 million
Dec 18 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd :
* Powertech received notice from Capitalworks it no longer wished to proceed with disposal
* Accordingly negotiations between Powertech and Capitalworks have been terminated forthwith
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S