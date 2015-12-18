BRIEF-Brinova Fastigheter Q1 rental income SEK 45.9 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 45.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 21.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Dec 18 Niger Insurance Plc :
* Says that effective Jan. 1, 2016 Alhaji Bala Zakariyau (chairman) and Frederick Nnamdi Udechukwu (director) would retire from board of the co
* Says board approved appointment of Umaru H. Modibbo and Dr. Stephen N. Dike as non-executive directors of the company
* Says Yusuf H. Abukakar, OON, was appointed as chairman of the company to replace the retiring Alhaji Bala Zakariyau Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 45.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 21.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Refreshed hedging strategy to prevent free cash flow from falling interest rates - call