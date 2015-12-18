BRIEF-Nordstrom names Anne Bramman CFO
* Mike Koppel retired as company's CFO May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Competition and Markets Authority:
* Has decided not to refer completed acquisition by Heineken N.V. Of some assets associated with Diageo Plc's beer business to a phase 2 investigation
* Kevin d. Hall appointed chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of unifi, inc.