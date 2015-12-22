(Corrects entity in which stake is acquired to Arena.pl Sp. z o.o. from Arena.pl SA.)

Dec 22 Blu Pre Ipo SA :

* Resolves to issue 17,378,948 series G shares at issue price of 0.59 zlotys ($0.15) per share without pre-emptive rights

* To offer 111,152 series G shares for money contribution and 17,267,796 series G shares in exchange for Arena.pl Sp z.o.o.'s 100 percent stake