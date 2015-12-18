BRIEF-Nordstrom names Anne Bramman CFO
* Mike Koppel retired as company's CFO May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Carlsberg
* Says sells land in Tuborg area in Copenhagen to Danica pension fund
* The transaction is in line with the Group's ambitions of disposing of non-core assets
* Says will receive a cash payment in 2015 of DKK 600 to 700 mln ($87 to $102 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8968 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Teis Jensen)
* Mike Koppel retired as company's CFO May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kevin d. Hall appointed chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of unifi, inc.