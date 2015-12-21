BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals enters into sales agreement with Cowen
* Entered into sales agreement with Cowen and co, relating to potential common stock offering of up to $50 million of its shares
Dec 21 Evocutis Plc
* David Lenigas has retired as chairman of co with immediate effect and Hamish Harris has been appointed to replace him as chairman
* Upon termination of merger agreement, Co will be required to pay to NSH a termination fee of $45.6 million