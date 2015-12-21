BRIEF-EFG Hermes' Vortex completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
* EFG Hermes' Vortex platform completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
Dec 21 Nordex SE
* Nordex secures funding for a further five years - credit facility of a total of eur 1.4 billion
* Agreed with 14 national and international banking partners on a new syndicated guarantee facility
* With a value of eur 950 million, new credit line has a term of five years
* Agreement was also reached on a cash facility of eur 450 million with a duration of up to 18 months
* Expects review of acciona deal to be completed in course of Q1 of 2016
* Following completion of merger with acciona windpower (awp), the agreement can be widened to include banks covering spanish wind turbine manufacturer's markets
* Facility can be increased to up to eur 1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EFG Hermes' Vortex platform completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Moroccan banks' ambitions to further expand across Africa are a drag on their credit profile, at least in the short term, Fitch Ratings says. Moroccan banks that establish or acquire banks in markets with lower sovereign ratings are exposed to the large portfolios of local government bonds that these subsidiaries will typically hold. In most African markets, domestic sovereign bonds are rated several notches lower