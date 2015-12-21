Dec 21 Nordex SE

* Nordex secures funding for a further five years - credit facility of a total of eur 1.4 billion

* Agreed with 14 national and international banking partners on a new syndicated guarantee facility

* With a value of eur 950 million, new credit line has a term of five years

* Agreement was also reached on a cash facility of eur 450 million with a duration of up to 18 months

* Expects review of acciona deal to be completed in course of Q1 of 2016

* Following completion of merger with acciona windpower (awp), the agreement can be widened to include banks covering spanish wind turbine manufacturer's markets

