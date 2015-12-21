BRIEF-DH Corp says FDIC and OCC terminate D+H consent order
* Dh corp - effective may 10, federal deposit insurance corporation (fdic) and office of comptroller of currency (occ) have terminated consent order
Dec 21 OCI NV :
* CF Industries and OCI announce amended combination agreement
* Under amended agreement, jurisdiction of incorporation and tax residency of new holding company has been changed from United Kingdom to Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Dh corp - effective may 10, federal deposit insurance corporation (fdic) and office of comptroller of currency (occ) have terminated consent order
* Macy's shares touch near 6-yr low, Kohl's up 3.2 pct (Adds details, updates shares)