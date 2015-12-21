BRIEF-DH Corp says FDIC and OCC terminate D+H consent order
* Dh corp - effective may 10, federal deposit insurance corporation (fdic) and office of comptroller of currency (occ) have terminated consent order
Dec 21 Touax :
* Touax announces that it took over the management of approximately 2,000 wagons previously owned and managed by General Electric in Europe Source text for Eikon:
* Macy's shares touch near 6-yr low, Kohl's up 3.2 pct (Adds details, updates shares)