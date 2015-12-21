BRIEF-DH Corp says FDIC and OCC terminate D+H consent order
* Dh corp - effective may 10, federal deposit insurance corporation (fdic) and office of comptroller of currency (occ) have terminated consent order
Dec 21 Shell
* BG is today seeking approval of high court to publish its scheme document and convene related shareholder meetings
* Following high court approval, scheme document will be published as soon as practicable, which is currently expected to be on 22 december 2015.
* Shell and BG shareholder meetings to approve recommended combination are expected to be convened on 27 and 28 January 2016, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Macy's shares touch near 6-yr low, Kohl's up 3.2 pct (Adds details, updates shares)