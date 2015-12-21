BRIEF-EFG Hermes' Vortex completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
* EFG Hermes' Vortex platform completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
Dec 21 Standard Chartered Plc :
* Standard Chartered board changes
* Lars Thunell, an independent non-executive director and chair of board risk committee has decided to step down
* David Philbrick Conner will join board as an independent non-executive director on Jan. 1, 2016
* Ruth Markland and Paul Skinner will step down with effect from Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Moroccan banks' ambitions to further expand across Africa are a drag on their credit profile, at least in the short term, Fitch Ratings says. Moroccan banks that establish or acquire banks in markets with lower sovereign ratings are exposed to the large portfolios of local government bonds that these subsidiaries will typically hold. In most African markets, domestic sovereign bonds are rated several notches lower