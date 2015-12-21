BRIEF-EFG Hermes' Vortex completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
* EFG Hermes' Vortex platform completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
Dec 21 Rockcastle Global Real Estate Company Ltd :
* Advised shareholders that co has changed its financial year-end from 30 June to 31 December
* Change in year-end will not affect co's distribution periods, will continue to be for 6 month periods ending 30 June and 31 Dec Source : bit.ly/1J1EhRP Further company coverage:
* EFG Hermes' Vortex platform completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Moroccan banks' ambitions to further expand across Africa are a drag on their credit profile, at least in the short term, Fitch Ratings says. Moroccan banks that establish or acquire banks in markets with lower sovereign ratings are exposed to the large portfolios of local government bonds that these subsidiaries will typically hold. In most African markets, domestic sovereign bonds are rated several notches lower