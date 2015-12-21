BRIEF-EFG Hermes' Vortex completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
* EFG Hermes' Vortex platform completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
Dec 21 Investec Property Fund Ltd :
* Update on Zenprop transaction and rights offer results announcement
* All properties in Zenprop portfolio, save for Lerwick Road and Union Castle properties, have transferred or will imminently transfer to Fund
* Sees transfer of Lerwick Road and Union Castle properties and settlement of remaining purchase consideration of R0.26 billion will take place early in 2016
* Purchase consideration in respect of those properties, which amounts to R6.80 billion, has been settled
* In addition to rights offer shares, Fund has issued a further 46.7 mln Investec Property Fund shares as a direct issue of shares to sellers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Moroccan banks' ambitions to further expand across Africa are a drag on their credit profile, at least in the short term, Fitch Ratings says. Moroccan banks that establish or acquire banks in markets with lower sovereign ratings are exposed to the large portfolios of local government bonds that these subsidiaries will typically hold. In most African markets, domestic sovereign bonds are rated several notches lower