Dec 21 Crookes Brothers Ltd :

* Results of Silverlands share issue and claw-back offer

* Applications for 54,231 shares constituting 3.01 pct of claw-back shares were received from shareholders

* Balance of 2.6 mln Silverlands subscription shares, constituting 97.98 pct of claw-back shares have been credited to Silverlands' CSDP account

* Following closing of claw-back offer, Silverlands holds 6.8 mln shares, representing 44.48 pct of total issued share capital of company