Dec 21 Abc Motors Company Ltd :

* Stock Exchange of Mauritius granted extension of issue date for private placement from 15 Jan 2016 to 19 Feb 2016

* The date on which the trading of the notes is thus expected to commence as from 22 February 2016

* Private placement is related to notes for aggregate nominal amount of up to 150 million rupees under 300 million rupees notes programme Source text (bit.ly/1Oiwl0Y) Further company coverage: