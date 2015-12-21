BRIEF-Arco VARA Q1 group's EBIT loss up at 0.3 million euros
* Q1 2017, GROUP'S REVENUE WAS 1.6 MILLION EUROS, WHICH IS 68% LESS COMPARED TO REVENUE OF 5.1 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2016
Dec 21 Global Asset Management Ltd :
* Agreement for acquisition of an additional 90.25% interest in Earthwize Holdings Proprietary Limited
* Entered into a sale agreement to acquire 85.25 pct of EWEH for a total consideration of R35.9 mln to be settled through shares and cash
* will dispose 9.5 pct of TRR, a wholly owned subsidiary of Global
* 9.5 pct disposal of TRR forms part of sale agreement and consideration
* Part of consideration amount of R2.4 mln payable in cash from company's reserves
* Has entered into a separate agreement with Altena for a further 5 pct in EWEH for a cash consideration of R2 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 2017, GROUP'S REVENUE WAS 1.6 MILLION EUROS, WHICH IS 68% LESS COMPARED TO REVENUE OF 5.1 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 2016
* Qtrly net profit 463.9 million baht versus 441.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: