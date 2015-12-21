Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 21 Sports Direct International Plc :
* Statement regarding Findel Plc
* Believed that combination of co as a supportive shareholder with retail expertise, Gardener as a board director would have added value to Findel
* Notes result of EGM relating to resolution proposed by Sports Direct for appointment of Benjamin William Gardener as a director of Findel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
