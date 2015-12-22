Dec 22 Biocartis Group NV :

* Biocartis launches fully automated liquid biopsy assay and its second tissue assay for colorectal cancer

* Announces launch of two new products on its molecular diagnostics platform Idylla

* Idylla ctBRAF Mutation Assay uses blood plasma as a sample

* Second assay is tissue biopsy Idylla NRAS-BRAF-EGFR S492R Mutation Assay

* Idylla NRAS-BRAF-EGFR S492R Mutation Assay allows Biocartis to offer a complete RAS-BRAF analysis that can be performed on a same-day basis