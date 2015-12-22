BRIEF-Diodes reports Q1 revenue $236.3 million
* Diodes Incorporated reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 22 Enea AB :
* Signs deal worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) over 5 years for open-source software with global communication networks customer
NEW YORK, May 9 Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.