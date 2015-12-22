Dec 22 Citycon Oyj :

* Citycon converts to geothermal energy in Jakobsbergs Centrum

* Reduces overall energy consumption of shopping centre by up to 65 percent

* Project in partnership with Adven

* New energy systems in Jakobsbergs Centrum will be up and running in fall of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)