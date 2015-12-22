Dec 22 Natixis SA :

* Says has been informed by european central bank of its new minimum capital requirement as of 1(st)january 2016: a common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio of at least 8.75%

* Says with a CET1 ratio phased-in at 11.0% on September 30, 2015, NATIXIS clearly exceeds the minimum set under Pillar 2

* Says regulatory capital requirement is compatible with NATIXIS shareholder return policy stemming from Asset Light strategy implemented in the New Frontier plan