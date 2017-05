Dec 22 Vastned Retail NV :

* Vastned divests non-strategic assets in Belgium for about 26 million euros ($28.38 million)

* Divestment concerns a portfolio of 'baanwinkels' and high street shops

* Net sales price was 4 pct below book value at 31 December 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1PjXM9t Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)