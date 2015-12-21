BRIEF-Colas stops production and sales of refined products in France
* Stops the activity of production and sales of refined products in France
Dec 21 Ericsson
* MTS and Ericsson bring 5G to Russia
* Says agreement signed for joint development and introduction of IoT and 5G technologies and use cases
* The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two companies covers spectrum studies of the next generation network and the building of a test system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Stops the activity of production and sales of refined products in France
Jan 14 Video-streaming service provider Netflix Inc's subscribers will no longer be able to use proxies to watch content not available in their home country.