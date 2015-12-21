BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals enters into sales agreement with Cowen
* Entered into sales agreement with Cowen and co, relating to potential common stock offering of up to $50 million of its shares
Dec 21 Drone Volt SA :
* Launches Drone Volt Canada in partnership with Freeway Prod
* Terreno realty Corp acquires properties in Carlstadt, NJ for $12.0 million